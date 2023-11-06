Konosuke Takeshita continues his ascension in AEW, and now hopes to have a dream singles matchup.

The Callis Family member recently joined DDT-Pro Wrestling for an interview to promote his upcoming showdown with Chris Jericho. During the chat, Takeshita brought up how frequent AEW delivers on dream matchups and pitches another one for the future…himself versus Kota Ibushi.

Anytime is fine with me (to have a singles match against Kota Ibushi). But realistically, the only ring where we can have such a match is AEW. In that sense, I have a dream, because AEW is an organization where dream matches are commonplace. So, Japanese fans, please save your money and come to the U.S. to see it. I want DDT fans to experience the atmosphere here.

Later in the interview, Takeshita gave his thoughts on Will Ospreay, who many believe to be the best wrestler active in the game today.

When wrestling fans around the world say, Takeshita is the best in the world of wrestling today, that is the pinnacle. Although not everyone will agree on that. I don’t currently hold the AEW World Championship, I don’t currently hold the WWE Championship, and I’m not currently the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, but I… I can objectively say that Will Ospreay is about to step into the realm of being the best in the world. And even though he is not the singles champion at the moment, I think that many fans would answer Kazuchika Okada when asked who is the best in Japan. So, in order for me to become the best in the world, I need to win a belt with the name ‘world’ on it, but more than that, if wrestling fans around the world say Takeshita is the best in the world, that means I am the best pro wrestler in the world. That’s what I mean. I think I have been saying this since I was about 21 years old, but my best years will probably come when I am about 32. I have a hunch about it, but in a way, I am also pushing myself.

You can check out Takeshita’s full interview here.