Big E On If He Thinks The Undertaker Will Stay Retired

During his interview with The Sports Bubble, Big E. gave his thoughts on why he doesn’t think The Undertaker has wrestled his last match. Here’s what he had to say:
I thought he was done when he took off the gloves and laid them down, so I don’t know. And athletes retirement, whether it’s in wrestling or not, it can be very shaky, you know. We all were wrapped up in The Last Dance and obviously, MJ retired and then unretired and it’s very common. And you know, with a guy as popular as The Undertaker – what I thought was, the cinematic match – the match with AJ [Styles] – I thought was incredible. And I think he can continue to have those kinds of matches.
I think the cinematic match style, I think is kind of best for a guy like Undertaker who’s older, who might not be able to have the 25-minute classics in the ring that he would want at his age. So, I could see him continuing to do like cinematic matches for a few more years. But, you know, it’s kind of, I guess it’s his call, you know. He has the leverage to make the decision when he wants to walk away or not. I don’t know. I’m not going to make any declarations because I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if he returns.
You can listen below:
Credit: The Sports Bubble. H/T Wrestlezone.
