WWE superstar Big E recently spoke to GiveMeSport about the return of John Cena at Money In The Bank, and how the former 16-time world champion has always been super supportive of his career. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says Cena has always been helpful and supported him:
He’s done a lot over the years to be helpful, to give me advice, or to offer me a place to train, and I appreciate that. He contributes to our Kick Starter for ‘Our Heroes Rock’, contributed a lot of money to it, so I always appreciate that he’s someone who has looked out for me.
On Cena’s return:
I didn’t know that he was coming out. I was like 30 seconds late, I missed the very beginning, so I went back and watched that pop, and I stopped being a wrestler, a performer, a fellow WWE Superstar, and I just became a fan. I just kept watching that over and over again, because that’s one of the loudest and best pops I’ve heard since I’ve been signed here, that’s an all-timer. That’s an incredible pop. It’s cool to see that buzz again. I can compartmentalize enough to not always, I can see someone do well and shine without being envious and like ‘that’s my spot’ or ‘that’s where I should be’. I can take a step back and say ‘man, that’s just a really cool moment. I think what makes it cooler too, that it’s not just Cena coming back and standing in the ring to cut a promo and go away, but Roman has been on such a tear right now and he’s had such an incredible run. To see what feels like two titans, like is this going to be a passing of the torch moment, or is this going to be a ‘no kid it’s not your time moment’? I think that’s the interesting part, and I’m just really looking forward to their promo stuff, man. I vividly remember Cena saying ‘hey, the reason I’m still here is because you won’t do your job, you can’t do your job’. The whole thing about ‘hey, you know how to cut a promo?’ Those are fighting words in a very very real way. I’m just intrigued to see them go back-and-forth, I almost wish we had a little more time with their build-up just to see. Those two are going to do something pretty cool I think.