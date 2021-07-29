WWE superstar Big E recently spoke to GiveMeSport about the return of John Cena at Money In The Bank, and how the former 16-time world champion has always been super supportive of his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Cena has always been helpful and supported him:

He’s done a lot over the years to be helpful, to give me advice, or to offer me a place to train, and I appreciate that. He contributes to our Kick Starter for ‘Our Heroes Rock’, contributed a lot of money to it, so I always appreciate that he’s someone who has looked out for me.

On Cena’s return: