A big “I Quit” match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules.

Tonight’s RAW was headlined by Damian Priest defeating Matt Riddle in singles action. After the match, The Judgment Day’s Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his surprise return. Edge saved Riddle and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then said he never quits, he always comes back, and he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in an “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.

WWE then confirmed the match for next month. RAW went off the air with Edge staring down The Judgment Day from the ring.

Edge teamed with Ripley and Priest for a win over Balor, Styles and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Hell In a Cell in June, then Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Balor and Priest at Clash at The Castle earlier this month, but this will be the first singles bout between Edge and Balor.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rousey vs. Below is the current card, along with related shots from RAW:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Extreme Rules.

