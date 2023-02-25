New matches and segments have been announced for Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Dynamite will feature the annual Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. The winner will receive a future AEW TNT Title shot from ROH World Champion Samoa Joe, who will be on commentary. Joe is set to defend the TNT Title against Wardlow at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Indie star Komander will make his AEW debut in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. The other 7 competitors for the 8-man Ladder Match are Action Andretti, Sammy Guevara, Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Powerhouse Hobbs, and AR Fox.

There will be two title matches on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against Big Bill after Bill, Lee Moriarty and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns attacked The Best Friends backstage on this week’s Rampage.

FTW Champion Hook will defend his title against Matt Hardy on Dynamite. It was previously announced that Stokely Hathaway would be picking the challenger for Hook.

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon will also take place on Dynamite. This will be the first-ever bout between the two.

Riho will make her ring return on Dynamite as she faces Toni Storm in another first-time-ever match. This will be Riho’s first match since November 9, 2022.

AEW World Champion MJF and his Revolution challenger Bryan Danielson will also be on Tuesday’s go-home episode for separate promos.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA:

* Casino Tag Team Royale to determine who gets the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Revolution with The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns. Participating tag teams on Dynamite include Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush & Preston Vance)

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match: The debuting Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox. Winner receives a future AEW TNT Title shot from ROH World Champion Samoa Joe, who will be on commentary

* Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

* Riho vs. Toni Storm

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* We will hear from Bryan Danielson

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Matt Hardy

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Big Bill

