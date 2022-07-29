A big ten-man tag team match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Emergence special.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announced on last night’s Impact that The Bullet Club vs. Honor No More will take place at Emergence and if Honor No More loses, they must disband. If Honor No More wins, then Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will receive a title shot from Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

The Emergence match will see The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey and Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson take on Honor No More’s Taven, Bennett, Eddie Edwards, PCO, and Vincent. Kenny King will not be in the match but Maria Kanellis-Bennett is advertised to accompany Honor No More to the ring that night.

The ten-man match billed as a “High Stakes Showdown” was made after Edwards confronted D’Amore on Impact and demanded a title shot for Taven and Bennett. After taking the show hostage, D’Amore finally granted Honor No More their wish, but under one condition – if Honor No More loses the match at Emergence, they must split up. Impact is also billing this as “the final battle for faction supremacy.”

D’Amore tweeted on the match and credited Jim Cornette for the idea, writing, “Well @TheJimCornette is always saying wrestling today lacks logic so I took a little something from his own playbook from when he ran @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thanks Jim! Honor No More do you remember how that worked out for #TeamCanada? Spoiler alert, not well… #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card, along with D’Amore’s tweet and the segment from Impact:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Impact World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

If HNM loses, they must disband. If HNM wins, Taven and Bennett will receive a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Well @TheJimCornette is always saying wrestling today lacks logic so I took a little something from his own playbook from when he ran @IMPACTWRESTLING

Thanks Jim! Honor No More do you remember how that worked out for #TeamCanada? Spoiler alert, not well…#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/Kyrz4zo7J5 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) July 29, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.