Jay White has challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match.

Wednesday’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw White drop the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to Kazuchika Okada in the main event. The Bullet Club then teamed up at today’s NJPW New Year Dash event with White, El Phantasmo, KENTA and Taiji Ishimori coming up short against Hikuleo, Master Wato, Hiroshi Tanahashi and new NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga by DQ when ELP hit Tonga with a belt.

The Bullet Club then attacked their opponents and laid them out, while White pounded on Hikuleo and hit him with steel chair shots. White then blamed Hikuleo for the loss to Okada, and said Hikuleo and Tonga leaving The Bullet Club last year brought him to this place.

White then challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match, but there’s no word yet on when that match will take place.

