All Elite Wrestling is adding more matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite.
Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will be facing off against Jeff Hardy in a match that has never happened before.
Check out the updated card for the show, which will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.
Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy
Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. an opponent of Hangman Page’s choosing
Dealer’s Choice: Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie
This Wednesday 1/31
New Orleans, LA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@JonMoxley vs @JEFFHARDYBRAND
1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return:
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 30, 2024