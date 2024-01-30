All Elite Wrestling is adding more matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will be facing off against Jeff Hardy in a match that has never happened before.

Check out the updated card for the show, which will be held at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. an opponent of Hangman Page’s choosing

Dealer’s Choice: Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie