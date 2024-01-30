Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has announced four matches for tonight’s show, which is the go-home edition of NXT for Sunday’s Vengeance Day PLE. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams face-to-face
Noam Dar defends the Heritage Cup against Von Wagner
Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez
Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinals: LWO’s Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
Chase U says goodbye