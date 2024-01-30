Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast while covering the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble. Here are the highlights:

On the pairing with Edge and Vickie Guerrero on TV:

“Yeah. Absolutely excellent. They were game for everything. And there was nothing. I cannot give you one example of them ever saying no to any idea that was presented to them. And everything that they did, they went in with a huge smile on their face, and they did it to perfection. They usually did it a lot better than you could have, you know, hoped and imagined. As you picture it in your mind, you say Hey, can you do this? Yes, I can do that. And I’ll do that great. As a matter of fact, what if we did this? You know us a little bit more. And they got it, and you felt that through the screen because it was natural. There were two talents that really wanted to take it to the next level, and they did know that they did Edge.”

On Freddie Prinze Jr.’s run on the WWE creative team:

“Freddie was on the writing team. I think Freddie is a great guy, man, I think the world of Freddie but Freddie was part time. I mean, Freddie came in, and he would sit in on meetings, and he would be on TV. I think what Freddie helped a lot of talent with was their acting chops. And in making it, make it your own man. Um, but I didn’t spend that much time working with Freddie. During the time I spent working with Freddie, I enjoyed that extremely talented guy. And a lot of fun to be around.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Something To Wrestle With an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.