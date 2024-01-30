Australian fans, fear not!

Grayson Waller assures you that WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is worth going out of your way to see if you live Down Under.

The host of The Grayson Waller Effect and Austin Theory’s favorite wrestler took to X on Monday evening to comment on the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event coming up in Australia next month.

“Australia, don’t stress,” Waller wrote via X. “Myself and the other Aussies are going to give you every single bit of ourselves to make sure that Chamber show is absolute fire.”

Waller continued, “The WWE roster is stacked right now- next man/woman up mentality.”

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, the final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania XL, goes down on February 24, 2024.

