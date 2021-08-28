Next weekend AEW invades the NOW Arena in Chicago for their annual ALL OUT pay per view, an event that already features the in-ring return of CM Punk, as well as a slew of top title matches. However, a new report has surfaced indicating that a major debut will also take place on the show.

According to Cassidy Haynes from Bodyslam.Net, former WWE champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) will be making his debut for the promotion at ALL OUT. Rumors had surfaced over the last few months that Bryan was headed to AEW following his contract with WWE coming to an end, with word being that fewer dates and the option to work in Japan was what finalized Bryan’s decision.

The report adds that Bryan’s debut was potentially moved up from the Arthur Ashe Stadium show to ALL OUT as COVID-19 restrictions continue to hinder New York city. The publication adds that AEW could potentially delay to a show further down the line on TNT but the opportunity to premiere Bryan in front of a hot Chicago crowd makes sense.

Stay tuned.