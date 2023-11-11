WWE has had long-standing plans in place for a big heel turn and a big return centered around WarGames at this year’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has been planning for months to bring back the team versus team WarGames format for this year’s November PLE on 11/25 in Rosemont, Ill.

For months now, it has been a working plan for WWE to have Drew McIntyre end up as part of the heel team of Judgment Day members, making it a five-man heel team.

To even things up on the babyface side of things, WWE is planning to bring back Randy Orton. The plan is for him to return the day before the show, or possibly earlier, as to avoid any confusion about CM Punk returning to fill the spot since the show is in his hometown and there have been a lot of rumors about him returning to WWE as well.

