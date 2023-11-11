Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 10, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/10/2023

– Jason Jordan produced the Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley match

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Damage CTRL promo

– Jamie Noble produced the Dargon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander match

– Michael Hayes produced the LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller match

– Jason Jordan produced the Kevin Owens segment with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

– Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced the Asuka, Bianca Belair & Charlotte vs. Damage CTRL main event

– Nick Aldis produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly dark match

– Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio dark match

– Jason Jordan produced the Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER dark match