– Kairi Sane’s involvement in the six-woman main event on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that included Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley and IYO SKY was her first match back in front of a live crowd since September of 2019.

– As seen on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Kairi Sane and Asuka have joined Damage CTRL. The two join previous group members Bayley, Dakota Kai and reigning, defending WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. The team are expected for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

– As noted, the Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito singles bout on this week’s SmackDown marked their first ever televised singles match. They have wrestled in singles bouts on non-televised live events in 2007, as well as for WWC in 2016.

(H/T: Fightful Select)