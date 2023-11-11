– According to internal reports within WWE, this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio marked the highest-grossing non-premium live event in the history of the Columbus market for WWE.

– Nick Aldis, in addition to his on-air General Manager role on WWE Friday Night SmackDown each week, has also continued to serve as a solo producer for pre-show dark matches as well.

– GUNTHER was tentatively scheduled to do promotional media for WWE Survivor Series on 11/25 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois as of this week. Whether or not this means the WWE Intercontinental Champion is slated for a match at the PLE remains to be seen.

(H/T: Fightful Select)