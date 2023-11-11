A segment that was not included in the spoilers for tonight’s AEW Collision show from the taping on Friday night has been announced for this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s taped episode of AEW Collision on TNT from Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, the company has announced that we will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page.

No Adam Page segment was included in the items taped before the live crowd after AEW Rampage on Friday night for tonight’s show, so it is likely to be a video package or backstage segment previously taped.

Check out the announcement regarding the “Hangman” Adam Page segment for tonight’s AEW Collision below.