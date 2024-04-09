WWE is invading the Wells Faro Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for tonight’s edition of Raw, the first Raw following this past weekend’s WrestleMania XL.
Fightful Select has released a new report revealing plans and spoilers for tonight’s show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING. SERIOUSLY…THERE ARE SOME BIG ONES.
-Cody Rhodes promo
-Spoiler Match 1
-Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green
-Judgment Day PromoBIG
-Spoiler six man Tag match
0Spoiler women’s match
-Sami Zayn Promo
Spoiler tag match
-Drew McIntyre promo
-Spoiler Main Event
BACKSTAGE NEWS
-Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark is scheduled for Main Event tapings
-Julius Creed vs. Ivar is scheduled for Main Event tapings
SPOILERS
SPOILER Match 1: Ilja Dragonuv vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Spoiler six man Tag Match: John Cena & Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day
Spoiler women’s match: Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez
Spoiler tag match: Sami Zayn & Chad Gable vs. Imperium
Spoiler Main Event: Top Contender for WHC: Jey Uso vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bronson Reed
-The main event is getting a lot of timeAll other matches get two segments besides Jade/Chelsea