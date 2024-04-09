WWE is invading the Wells Faro Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for tonight’s edition of Raw, the first Raw following this past weekend’s WrestleMania XL.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing plans and spoilers for tonight’s show. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING. SERIOUSLY…THERE ARE SOME BIG ONES.

-Cody Rhodes promo

-Spoiler Match 1

-Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

-Judgment Day PromoBIG

-Spoiler six man Tag match

0Spoiler women’s match

-Sami Zayn Promo

Spoiler tag match

-Drew McIntyre promo

-Spoiler Main Event

BACKSTAGE NEWS

-Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark is scheduled for Main Event tapings

-Julius Creed vs. Ivar is scheduled for Main Event tapings

SPOILERS

SPOILER Match 1: Ilja Dragonuv vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Spoiler six man Tag Match: John Cena & Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day

Spoiler women’s match: Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

Spoiler tag match: Sami Zayn & Chad Gable vs. Imperium

Spoiler Main Event: Top Contender for WHC: Jey Uso vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bronson Reed

-The main event is getting a lot of timeAll other matches get two segments besides Jade/Chelsea