WWE has officially announced details for the 2024 draft.

Michael Cole revealed during this evening’s Raw after WrestleMania XL broadcast that the draft will happen later this month. The company then tweeted that it will happen on the April 26th SmackDown and the April 29th Raw.

BREAKING NEWS: As just revealed by @MichaelCole on #RawAfterMania, the #WWEDraft returns this month! APRIL 26 – NIGHT 1 on #SmackDown

APRIL 29 – NIGHT 2 on #WWERaw — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to X (Twitter) and wrote the following regarding the draft:

Once the #WrestleMania XL dust settles… we’ll be ready to shake things up. The #WWEDraft returns to #SmackDown on April 26 and #WWERaw on April 29.