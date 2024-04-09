A big name from NXT wrestled on this evening’s WWE Raw after WrestleMania.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov emerged as a surprise challenger for Shinsuke Nakamura. After a hard-hitting back and forth affair the champ picked up with victory after connecting with his signature running headbutt.

That’s not all. Michael Cole revealed on commentary that Dragunov would be eligible for the WWE Draft that was also announced this evening. Whether that means he would have to drop the NXT Champion remains to be seen.