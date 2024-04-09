An update on WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

The former heavyweight champion had a busy weekend, where he wrestled in the main event of night one alongside Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns, then faced Drew McIntyre in the opener of night two. The Scottish Warrior would get the best of the Visionary, but would lose the title moments later when Damian Priest cashed-in on him.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rollins is going to be taking some time off to heal up. The report states that “the hope” is he will only be gone for about four weeks, but that remains to be seen. He was not on this evening’s edition of Raw in Philadlephia.

