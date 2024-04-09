He is coming.

Tonight’s WWE Raw in Philadelphia featured several teases of Uncle Howdy, the mystical character that lived in the same universe as Bray Wyatt and The Fiend, but has been off of television since Wyatt’s death. Uncle Howdy was portrayed by former NXT Champion Bo Dallas, who spoke a lot about his brother, Wyatt, in his Peacock documentary. The documentary featured a quick tease of Uncle Howdy’s return as well.

Bronson Reed was cutting a promo when the feed when staticy and had a “hello” in the bottom right hand corner. Then, in the arena, cryptic music played while the lights went off and came back on.

Uncle Howdy Returns TEASE Started ! on Bronson Reed Segment WWE Tease With Glitch #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q5TOYCcEyY — Normy Wrestling (@Normywrestling) April 9, 2024

Fightful Select reports that Dallas has been under contract since 2022. The publication is uncertain of which version he will appear on television as, or when it will happen.

