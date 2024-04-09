Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and aired live on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show,

-WWE had over 20,000 fans in the Wells Fargo Center this evening. Triple H announced at the beginning of the show that this was the largest gate in the history of Raw. It was later stated that 201,294 fans attended the five events that WWE Ran from Friday-Monday in Philly.

-John Cena popped up and wrestled alongside The Awesome Truth (Miz & R-Truth) against the Judgment Day. The unlikely trio picked up the win.

SURPRISE!@JohnCena arrives as the tag team partner of The Awesome Truth on #RawAfterMania! pic.twitter.com/IZTlchJ0Kf — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

-NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez was in action.

-A vignette aired teasing the return of Sheamus.

-Sami Zayn and Chad Gable won a tag team match together. Backstage, Zayn tells Gable that he will give him an I.C. title shot on next week’s show, which is in his hometown of Montreal. Also announced…Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Jey Uso won the fatal-four way main event and will be a future challenger for Damian Priest and the world championship. Drew McIntyre had the match won, but CM Punk distracted him and cost him the title again.