Who helped put together the matches and segments on the always highly-anticipated Raw After WrestleMania show this year?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 8, 2024 from the sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/8/2024 * Cody Rhodes/Rock promo: Michael Hayes



* Ilja Dragonuv vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Shawn Daivari



* Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green: Petey Williams



* Judgment Day promo: Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce



* John Cena & Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce



* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez: Kenny Dykstra



* Sami Zayn & Chad Gable vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan



* Drew McIntyre vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Jey: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: Molly Holly (WWE Main Event)



* Julius Creed vs. Ivar: Adam Pearcev (WWE Main Event)

(H/T: Fightful Select)