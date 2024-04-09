Who helped put together the matches and segments on the always highly-anticipated Raw After WrestleMania show this year?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 8, 2024 from the sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/8/2024* Cody Rhodes/Rock promo: Michael Hayes
* Ilja Dragonuv vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Shawn Daivari
* Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green: Petey Williams
* Judgment Day promo: Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce
* John Cena & Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce
* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez: Kenny Dykstra
* Sami Zayn & Chad Gable vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan
* Drew McIntyre vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Jey: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark: Molly Holly (WWE Main Event)
* Julius Creed vs. Ivar: Adam Pearcev (WWE Main Event)
(H/T: Fightful Select)