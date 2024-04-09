The annual WWE Raw After WrestleMania show is in the books.

WWE aired their highly-anticipated annual Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night, April 8, 2024, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below are some backstage news and notes coming out of the show.

– Several beach balls were confiscated from fans during the show.

– The Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green squash match was originally supposed to air after the Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura opener.

– Ricochet improvised the apology to Samantha Irvin before his spot went over well.

– After the show wrapped up, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave a heartfelt ‘thank you’ speech to the crews.

– In addition to The Rock, WWE legend John Cena is also expected to be gone from WWE programming following his match with Awesome Truth.

– Sheamus’ return to WWE, advertised in the vignette that aired on the show, isn’t expected until the week of the WWE Draft. If he does pop up before then, his brand won’t be defined until then.

– The Rock was not listed on the internal run sheets for the show. He was not hidden, however, and was backstage before his appearance on the show.

– Ticket sales will dictate altered sets, such as the one Triple H referenced for the show this week, with the titan tron removed and other changes to help pack more seats into the building.

