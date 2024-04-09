The new champs will be in the house this coming Friday night.

During the annual Raw After WrestleMania special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this week, it was announced that Cody Rhodes and Bayley will be appearing on the SmackDown After WrestleMania show this coming Friday night.

Cody Rhodes captured the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in the night two main event of WrestleMania XL on Sunday evening, which was preceded by Bayley capturing the WWE Women’s Championship from IYO SKY in the co-main event of WrestleMania XL Sunday.

