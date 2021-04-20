AEW women’s division star Big Swole took to her Instagram early this morning to wish everyone a happy 420, and explain how medical cannabis has been instrumental in her battle with Crohn’s disease. Swole even adds that without cannabis she would barely have been able to survive this past year.

She writes, “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about how I managed my Crohn’s Disease while wrestling. My Crohn’s is very aggressive so I was referred by my physician to try medical cannabis. For me, this decision was best for my recovery. I honestly believe I wouldn’t have been able to get through this past year w/o it. My pain has nearly subsided, my appetite is revived and my overall happiness has increased. It may not be for you but it’s worth a look!”

Check out her post below.