WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a big main event for next Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

The match will see NXT Champion Karrion Kross defend his title against Johnny Gargano. The special referee will be Regal’s enforcer, Samoa Joe.

Kross and Gargano have been feuding for several weeks now. Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash special saw Regal and Joe oversee a face-off between Kross and Gargano, where the match was made official. Kross mentioned during the segment that he thinks of three things when he wakes up every day – never lose the NXT Title, one day main event WrestleMania, and one day become WWE Champion.

Kross has worked several RAW and SmackDown dark matches as of late as a way for officials to get a better look at him. He is rumored for a main roster call-up in the near future.

Stay tuned for more on Gargano vs. Kross, and next week’s NXT show. Below are a few shot from tonight’s face-off at the Great American Bash:

