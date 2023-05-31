A biopic is being produced on former WWE NXT Superstar Kavita Devi.

The Times of India reports that producer Pretty Aggarwal has acquired the rights to produce a movie on Devi, who became the first female pro wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle for WWE when she signed in 2017.

It was noted that Aggarwal plans to make the film on a “grand scale,” but the project is still being written. Zeeshaan Ahmad will co-produce.

Aggarwal commented on his decision to produce the biopic, “Her whole life has been very inspiring. In every stage of her life she showed a lot of courage to fight all the odds and proved her ability to win. WWE has always been considered as a male bastion. Later many women from around the world started taking interest in it and professionally started participating in it. But still there was no female representation from India. But Kavita Devi proved her mettle and showed that Indian women are no less. She jumped into the WWE ring with all her might. Notably, after marriage she wanted to quit playing, but with her husband’s support she continued playing post her marriage and brought many laurels for India.”

Aggarwal said the movie will also showcase how Devi’s older brother Sanjay Dalal has been a “pillar of support since her childhood. It will also showcase how Sanjay helped Kavita shape her career and made her into a tough woman.”

It was reported on May 19, 2021 that Devi and other NXT talents had been cut. However, days later she clarified her status and said the reports were not accurate as she had been in India to deal with family issues, and was also recovering from an ACL injury. Devi added that she and WWE had been working on a new arrangement that allowed her to be at home for the time being. Social media shows that Devi was still in India as of April 2022, but there’s been no update on her status.

Devi, a former TV presenter and powerlifter in India who trained under WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali, signed with WWE in October 2017, becoming the first female pro wrestler of Indian nationality to wrestle for the company. She worked the 2017 Mae Young Classic before signing with WWE, losing to Dakota Kai in the first round. Devi last wrestled at the July 27, 2019 NXT live event in Ft.Pierce, FL, losing to IYO SKY.

