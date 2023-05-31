Blair Davenport has returned to the WWE NXT storylines.

Tonight’s post-Battleground edition of NXT saw Dani Palmer come to the ring to call out the mystery attacker who has terrorized the women’s division for months, refusing to leave the ring until the attacker revealed their identity as promised. Palmer noted that this person put Sol Ruca on the shelf for a year with her torn ACL. A video package then played with shots of the various sneak attacks on Palmer, Ruca, Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons and Roxanne Perez.

As Palmer waited for a fight, the mystery woman attacked from behind and laid Palmer out. She then delivered a Michinoku Driver before unmasking to reveal her identity.

Davenport proceeded to grab Palmer to “welcome back!” chants from the crowd, and leave her laying with a Bea-Trigger. Davenport stood tall over Palmer in the middle of the ring as her music hit, then kicked Palmer to the floor so that she could pose alone to end the segment.

The Top Gaijin tweeted after tonight’s show and wrote, “I’m back [kiss face emoji]”

Davenport has been away since NXT Worlds Collide on September 4, 2022, where she worked a Triple Threat to unify the NXT Women’s Titles with Meiko Satomura and the winner, Mandy Rose. It was reported in early January that Davenport was among the UK talents dealing with work visa issues. Davenport came to the main NXT show when NXT UK was closed last summer and only worked three matches before going on a hiatus – she lost to Indi Hartwell at a non-televised live event on August 19, then defeated Hartwell on the August 23 NXT show, and the aforementioned Worlds Collide event.

Below is footage and the related tweets from tonight:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.