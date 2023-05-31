New additions have been confirmed for the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan will be on tomorrow’s Dynamite to make an announcement on the premiere episode of AEW Collision, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. There’s no word yet on if this will be an announcement on the return of CM Punk.

AEW also announced that Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will be on Dynamite to speak for the first time since attacking IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega at the end of the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing.

Below is the updated announced card for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Chris Jericho and Ruby Soho vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will speak for the first time since attacking Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

* AEW President Tony Khan will make an announcement on the premiere episode of AEW Collision

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.