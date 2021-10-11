AEW star Bobby Fish recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His NXT run:

“As a whole, I would say that it was one of the highlights of my career. Obviously the Tokyo Dome and New Japan stuff were highlights as well. I don’t rank things above or below, necessarily. Debuting in the Barclays Center, standing next to two of my best friends, and getting that reaction that is now somewhat estranged to us, because of the lack of crowds recently. There’s all that, and as a whole, I think when we found out that it was going to be Adam (Cole), Kyle (O’Reilly) and I, that was NXT’s idea. It felt like we were just waiting for someone to come into the room and say, ‘Ah!, We were just screwing with you.’”

The Undisputed Era:

“From that point all the way to when they added Roddy (Roderick Strong), who at the time if they had suggested anyone other than Roddy, we would have been unsure. It was just kind of serendipitous in it being four legitimate close friends. It made it feel like we were not going to work, even when we were running hard, and we were the workhorses of NXT. I will say wholeheartedly and with confidence, we loved it, because it was what we went there to be, and it wasn’t hard. You were just hanging out with your buddies and it didn’t seem real.”

