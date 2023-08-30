Bobby Fish weighs in on the latest CM Punk drama.

The former WWE and AEW star spoke about the “Real” World Champion and his antics at last Sunday’s All In during the latest edition of his Undisputed podcast. Fish, who had beef with Punk dating back to his time in AEW, says he thinks he and Punk should settle things once and for all even though that at their age they shouldn’t be fighting anymore.

I said my piece one time, way back when, and I caught nothing but flack for it. All it was for me was, if you’re looking to fight everybody, you don’t have to go very far if I’m there, and I was there for a year. I’d be happy to indulge the man. At my age, dare I say at his age, is that what two grown men should be doing? No, probably not, but he’s running around trying to fight Dylan McKay’s [Luke Perry’s character on 90210] kid.

Fish continues…saying that Punk being a bully amuses him since Punk has proven that he can’t actually fight.

That makes you kind of a bully, but you can’t fight. Not sure you can be a bully if you can’t fight. It is what it is. It’s pro wrestling, you can do whatever you want.

Wrestling Headlines spoke with Fish exclusively about his issues with Punk one year ago. You can check that out here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)