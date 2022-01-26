Bobby Lashley made an appearance on Mac Mania to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion explained how The Hurt Business (himself, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander) wanted to be portrayed:

“The one thing we wanted to do because of how the black athlete is portrayed, especially in the wrestling business, is sometimes we have to go out there and dance. Sometimes we have to go out there and be a thug. I have a son, and a lot of kids try to emulate and look up to wrestlers. The one thing we wanted to show is who we really are. None of us are thugs. I got a college degree. I graduated with honors. I got a good head on my shoulders. When we come into work, we look professional. We don’t come in with sweats and everything like that. What we were trying to do was show the black athlete in a different light, and I think people really liked it because the synergy of all of us is real.

Basically with The Hurt Business, we were trying to show old school wrestling to this new school, you know, everything is PG, everything is cool moves and everything like that. We wanted to show hard hitting old school style wrestling. That’s where the Hurt came along. Where the Business came along was how we represent ourselves. We came out in suits. We came out clean. We make money. We make real good money as WWE performers, so we shouldn’t look like anything else but superstars. We wanted to show all that on TV and have a good look for us as black athletes. I think people really loved it. Even to this day, people are still asking me about The Hurt Business. It was something that was really cool and it was really cool for us.”