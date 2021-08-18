WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote Sunday’s SummerSlam match against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and was asked about his relationship with MVP.

Lashley looked back at how he and MVP came up together, and said their partnership is a natural fit, and they are good friends. He was asked how he feels the partnership has evolved.

“He and I started out together,” Lashley said. “We came up with Booker T, Fit Finlay, JBL, the Guerreros, Undertaker. They were in the locker room with us and taught us the style of wrestling. We’re kind of those guys in this generation now. He and I talk on a daily basis. We are good friends. It’s a natural fit.

“There was this early interview before even forming the Hurt Business where Drew [McIntyre] was kicking his head off every week. MVP told Drew, ‘I’m going to get you back. I promise you.’ He got him back with me. So everything fell in line. Everyone that put their hands on MVP when he first came back, I got a hold of them.”

