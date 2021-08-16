Bobby Lashley did an interview with TV Insider to promote SummerSlam where he will defend the WWE Title against Goldberg. Here are some of the highlights:

Gold medalist Gable Steveson said he would be attending SummerSlam. What do you think about the potential of him coming into WWE?

“When I met him, he seemed like a really humble kid. I wish I had his potential at such a young age. That kid is going to make so much money in his life because he has so many years ahead of him. He is tagging Dana White on social media. He tagging Vince McMahon, Jon Jones. That is what he should be doing. He should be getting his name out there. I think if he comes to WWE, he would do really well. He is a big kid and very athletic and charismatic. I think he should wait a little bit. He is 21. Wait until I retire at least. When I’m gone, he’ll have an opportunity to possibly win another world title.”

You were telling a pretty captivating story with Kofi Kingston. Do you feel there is still more to explore between the two of you?