WWE Hall of Famer Booker has announced his next upcoming match, which will be Booker T’s second appearance in the ring this year.

On December 18, Booker T will take to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling company, challenging Warren Johnson and Zack Mason for the ROW Tag Team Championships with Mysterious Q.

July saw Booker T’s most recent match. Wade Barrett was sent to SmackDown to stand in for Pat McAfee while he is away for his duties with ESPN’s College Gameday. Booker is a commentator for WWE’s NXT brand in addition to his responsibilities with Reality of Wrestling.

https://twitter.com/TheOfficialROW/status/1597422557111943174