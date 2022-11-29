WWE Hall of Famer Booker has announced his next upcoming match, which will be Booker T’s second appearance in the ring this year.
On December 18, Booker T will take to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling company, challenging Warren Johnson and Zack Mason for the ROW Tag Team Championships with Mysterious Q.
July saw Booker T’s most recent match. Wade Barrett was sent to SmackDown to stand in for Pat McAfee while he is away for his duties with ESPN’s College Gameday. Booker is a commentator for WWE’s NXT brand in addition to his responsibilities with Reality of Wrestling.
https://twitter.com/TheOfficialROW/status/1597422557111943174
Booker T announced tonight on @espn975 on Sunday, Dec 18th he’s stepping back inside the ring to team with @Da_Mysterious_Q to take on @FlyBroWarrenJ & @TheZack_Zilla #CCXVII
LOCATION:
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Buy Tickets: https://t.co/DqThBu0VP0 pic.twitter.com/80AayNMVOl
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) November 29, 2022