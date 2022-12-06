On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the rumor that The Rock is returning to WWE, might win the Royal Rumble, and feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at WrestleMania 39. Check out what Booker thinks about that booking in the highlights below.

Says he understands why WWE would want the biggest star in Hollywood to win the Rumble:

It’s real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood, if not, top five; if he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania, damn it, he’s winning. That’s the way I would write it. If he’s got time off, he knows what the money is, you know, we’re going to pay him, and he can fit it in, that’s what the story would be.

Why he personally doesn’t think The Rock need to win the Rumble:

I don’t think that’s the way The Rock finds his way into that match with Roman. For me, I would not have Rock in the Rumble at all. It’s just not a place for him to be at.

