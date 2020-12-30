Booker T spoke about why he won’t work a cinematic match during the latest installment of his podcast, Hall Of Fame, with Brad Gilmore.

Here is what he had to say:

“No, that’s not my realm of expertise, I think. I don’t think Booker T’s name requires being in that type of match. I think it works when you have a guy like Sting, when you have a guy like The Undertaker, when you have characters like Bray Wyatt. But, for just Booker T that grew up in South Park, TX, no. He’s OG. He’s bad to the bone. 258 pounds of rompin’, stompin’, grave digging destruction. If he’s going to get somebody, he’s going to get them right in the middle of the ring.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co