On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor, and how he’s unsure why Khan would want to take on the booking duties of another company when he already has a roster filled with talent in AEW. Highlights can be found below.

Doesn’t understand why Khan would book ROH when he has AEW to worry about:

“Well, I don’t understand the idea of Tony Khan saying he’s going to book the shows at ROH. Because you’ve already got a company over here. Why would you want to do something like that, first of all? There again, it’s just going to be us doing shows. Why do something like that when you’ve got a company over here that does shows? I don’t get it, I don’t understand it. But maybe here in the future, we will all know exactly what the hell is going on.”

How the hardest part would be Khan trying to fuel a different roster:

“With wrestling, there again, when I have just about every wrestler under my banner out there on my programming, which is AEW, why would I try to fuel another roster? That’s what I am talking about. That part right there is the hardest part, I think, in wrestling, creating the show through and having really, really good wrestlers on the show. When you’ve got them all, what are you going to get them? That’s the question. I am just trying to figure this thing out.”

