On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his comments during an appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast where he noted that he has no desire to wrestle again.

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t wrestled since February 2020. Now, Booker T is considering one more match.

“I’m almost thinking about having another match. I’m almost thinking about getting back in the ring one more time at Reality of Wrestling and doing something, perhaps with my protégé, Gaspar. Just to back him on something, just to put him under my wing and show him what it’s like up close and personal. Sometimes when you want something done, you have to do it yourself,” “This kid, he’s a star on the rise. He’s a diamond in the rough. We are going to polish him Harlem Heat style, teach him what it means to go out there and just beat the hell out of somebody, no frills. We ain’t gonna go there and think about no ‘spots’, somebody jumping off something. Bring the pain, bring the pain, that’s what we’re going to be teaching this kid. I’m going to tell you right now, he’s going to skyrocket and go straight to the moon, real, real quick,”

