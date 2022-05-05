Booker T discussed Athena/Ember Moon’s recent comments about her final months in WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Moon claimed there was a meeting that was held by WWE where the women were told to dress sexier with more revealing attire, similar to Mandy Rose.

“Everything stuck out to me as far as the interview goes,” Booker said. “I listened to certain parts of it. I don’t know, I’m one of those types of people, you don’t want to leave a company, I tried to leave all those stories behind. I try not to think about the negative part of it or anything like that. But one thing I do know is Athena was given an opportunity in WWE after trying on several occasions.”

He later added, “Shotzi got paired with somebody else, I’m sure that made Athena feel a certain way. But there again, when we’re talking about insider information that happened in meetings and stuff like that, I’m not a big fan of going out and talking about what happened in meetings.

“You just never know what the future brings, or what the future holds. And putting yourself in a bad situation to where there may be a bridge that you can’t cross back over it, serves you no purpose more than anything, and I just don’t know why she made the comments. Oh, just like say for instance throwing Mandy Rose in there or even put Mandy Rose’s name out there, you know. Mandy Rose might like the way she goes out and dresses, she might like the role that she’s playing. It might benefit her very, very well to play that role. At the end of the day, everybody is going to have a role. Okay, whether you want to take your role a little bit further than next person, you know, that’s up for debate. I mean that’s up to chance or whatever. But I do know if it’s something that the company wants and it’s something that they’re talking about inside the company, I don’t think it’s something that they wanted anybody outside of that meeting to actually know about, and that right there just kind of, you know, makes me feel a certain way about.”