Brandi Rhodes Discusses The Nuances Of Intergender Wrestling: “I’ve Enjoyed It But I Do See The Purpose Of Having Separate Divisions”

AEW Chief Brand Officer and superstar Brandi Rhodes spoke with Digital Spy about intergender wrestling, and whether or not she thinks it would ever make it’s way into AEW. Rhodes states that while she’s been involved in intergender bouts in the past and enjoyed them, but explains that she sees the difference in separating the divisions.
I understand both sides of the coin with intergender wrestling. I’ve done intergender wrestling and I’ve had fun with it and enjoyed it but I do see the purpose of having the separate divisions. I do see where there is on national television sometimes a little bit of a different blurring of the line, you know, if you’re having a casual audience watching wrestling that may not understand the nuances of intergender sports. So I think it’s something that a lot of people within our community are in to but it’s probably something that would take a long time to actually see come to fruition if it ever does.
You can check out the full interview here.
