Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show

Tomorrow’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition ahead of Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. One of the marquee matches for the show will be AJ Styles defending the Intercontinental championship against new call-up Matt Riddle.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has no plans on putting the I.C. title on Riddle at this time, and tomorrow’s finish will reportedly see Styles go-over, then join King Corbin in beating Riddle down afterwards. While plans can always change, this is the expected route as of this writing.

