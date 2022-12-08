Braun Strowman recently spoke with the Toronto Sun about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Universal Champion shared his belief that he believes he can dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”