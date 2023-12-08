Braun Strowamn discusses the strongest men in WWE history.

The former Universal Champion was asked about this topic during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, where he named Odyssey Jones as a star he believes to be the strongest on the current WWE roster. Prior to saying Jones Strowman name-drops Mark Henry and Big E as two candidates.

Mark Henry, without a doubt, when he was with the company. Right now, there’s a lot of unbelievable young talent that are coming through that are really, really strong. Odyssey Jones, that’s fresh on the main roster, is one big boy, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s capable of in the next couple years. He’s really starting to hone his teeth and his craft. He’s figuring it out. It’s nice to have somebody else that’s big because I like getting in there, Big E said it best, big meaty men chopping meat, it sells tickets, and it draws ratings. So Odyssey, keep working kid.

Elsewhere in the interview, Strowman spoke about Bray Wyatt and how he believes the Eater of Worlds was one of the best ever on the microphone.

