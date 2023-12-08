Booker T gives his thoughts on Bron Breakker.

The former five-time world champion spoke about the top NXT superstar during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker begins by saying that Breakker has shown great growth on the yellow-and-black brand, but doesn’t want him to be rushed to the main roster since he’s continuing to find himself in NXT.

I love the progress of Bron Breakker, and I love Bron Breakker not moving to the main roster too soon. This kid got so, so much potential, and you don’t want to just ruin it by saying, ‘Oh, he’s ready, let’s put him on the main roster, throw him in the deep end, let’s see if he can swim.’ No, I don’t think so. I say you build that kid, you build him and build him. I’ve actually watched the maturity of Bron Breakker over this last year, how this kid has grown. The growth has been exponential as far as when I see Bron Breakker, when Bron Breakker comes out, for some reason, it has a real feel to it. When he’s in the ring, bringing the noise now, it feels real. When he delivers, it feels real.

Later, Book specifies that he would love if Breakker remained in NXT for at least one more year.

I love the growth of Bron Breakker. As far as him going to the main roster and when do I perceive him actually making it to the main roster, I think it’s gonna be within the next year. I would hope we keep him for at least one more year. I would hope to keep Bron Breakker in NXT for just one more year.

Breakker is a former two-time NXT Champion. He will be in action at this Saturday’s Deadline premium live event. You can check out Booker’s full thoughts below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)