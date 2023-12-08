A new match has been announced for ROH Final Battle.

Tony Khan revealed on social media that the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli) will be taking on FTR & Mark Briscoe in a trios tag team matchup at the event, which takes place on December 15th from Garland, Texas. Khan adds in a separate tweet that the match is in honor of Jay Briscoe, who tragically lost his life back in January.

To celebrate the late great Jay Briscoe’s life + the 1 year anniversary of the end of the Briscoes vs FTR trilogy, which began and ended in Dallas, finishing in the legendary Double Dog Collar Match +the 20 year anniversary of Jay Briscoe vs Bryan Danielson Final Battle 2003.

Here is the updated card for ROH Final Battle, which will air exclusively on ROH HonorClub:

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Billie Starkz

Survival of the Fittest six-way elimination match to crown a new ROH World Television Champion: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Lee Johnson vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. TBD

Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

I Quit match: Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese

Jay Briscoe Tribute match: FTR & Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson