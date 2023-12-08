Tonight’s AEW Rampage will feature a Blue League matchup in the first-ever Continental Classic, one which will put Daniel Garcia against Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon currently holds 3 points and is 1-0, while Garcia has zero points and is 0-2.

According to Fightful Select, AEW officials are very happy with how the match came off at the taping, which took place following this past Wednesday’s Dynamite in Montreal, Canada. Danielson actually wrestled Andrade El Idolo one night prior for AEW’s Collision tapings, but that matchup will not air until Saturday.

Garcia and Danielson previously wrestled twice in AEW, with Garcia picking up a win over the former world champion thanks to some outside interference.