WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) is backstage for tonight’s SmackDown according to Fightful Select.

The former world champion last appeared on WWE television on November 21st, where he announced the competitors in the Iron Survivor Challenge that will take place at tomorrow’s NXT Deadline premium live event. The report SPECIFIES that it is UNKNOWN if JBL will actually appear on screen for SmackDown, or if he is just backstage visiting.

Tonight’s SmackDown, which is the Tribute To The Troops special, takes place in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will feature Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Randy Orton in action. The latest lineup can be found here.